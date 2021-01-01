Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.51 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $62.64 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001733 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00220234 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00029130 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00047870 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,440,132 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

