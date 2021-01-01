Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP Lenore Lillie Sells 13,513 Shares

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP Lenore Lillie sold 13,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $63,781.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,596.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ KOSS opened at $3.44 on Friday. Koss Co. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Koss as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, TheStreet raised Koss from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

