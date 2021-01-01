Kuverit Reaches Market Cap of $182,315.68 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Kuverit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kuverit has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $182,315.68 and approximately $16.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00039605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00292038 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00027955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.26 or 0.01985238 BTC.

About Kuverit

KUV is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,328,395,645 tokens. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kuverit

Kuverit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

