Kyber Network (KNC) Market Cap Hits $160.37 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyber Network has a market cap of $160.37 million and $29.10 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kyber Network has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kyber Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00041175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00306574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017026 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00027951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.89 or 0.01984434 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

Kyber Network (KNC) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,325,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,842,421 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.