Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.66 and last traded at $61.31. Approximately 7,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 20,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kyocera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Kyocera Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

