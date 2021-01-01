Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.66 and last traded at $61.31. Approximately 7,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 20,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kyocera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Kyocera Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

