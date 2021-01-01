L Brands (NYSE:LB) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $42.17.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. Analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 268.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 578.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

