LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Shares Down 1.2%

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $10.84. 13,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 67,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised LafargeHolcim from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

