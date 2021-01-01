Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) and iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSE:AGZ) Critical Survey

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) and iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSE:AGZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lam Research and iShares Agency Bond ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lam Research 0 3 23 0 2.88 iShares Agency Bond ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lam Research presently has a consensus target price of $407.46, indicating a potential downside of 13.72%. Given Lam Research’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lam Research is more favorable than iShares Agency Bond ETF.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lam Research and iShares Agency Bond ETF’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lam Research $10.04 billion 6.77 $2.25 billion $15.95 29.61 iShares Agency Bond ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lam Research has higher revenue and earnings than iShares Agency Bond ETF.

Dividends

Lam Research pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. iShares Agency Bond ETF pays an annual dividend of $2.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Lam Research pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lam Research has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Lam Research has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iShares Agency Bond ETF has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lam Research and iShares Agency Bond ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lam Research 23.60% 55.82% 20.06% iShares Agency Bond ETF N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.9% of Lam Research shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of iShares Agency Bond ETF shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lam Research shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lam Research beats iShares Agency Bond ETF on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products. It also provides SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (HDP-CVD) products; and Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products that provide multiple dielectric film solutions. In addition, the company offers Flex for dielectric etch applications; Kiyo for conductor etch applications; Syndion for through-silicon via etch applications; and Versys metal products for metal etch processes. Further, it provides Coronus bevel clean products to enhance die yield; Da Vinci, DV-Prime, EOS, and SP to address a range of wafer cleaning applications; and Metryx mass metrology systems for high precision in-line mass measurement in semiconductor wafer manufacturing. Lam Research Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

