Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $36.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of LSCC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 775,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.85, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.32. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $216,384.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $32,576.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,288 shares of company stock worth $338,879 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,583,000 after acquiring an additional 632,889 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,411,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,706,000 after buying an additional 884,928 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,410,000 after buying an additional 199,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 190,533.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,877,000 after buying an additional 2,671,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,337,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,683,000 after buying an additional 75,532 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

