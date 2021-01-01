Ledyard Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.20

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and traded as low as $18.99. Ledyard Financial Group shares last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 150 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61.

Ledyard Financial Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LFGP)

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services to personal and business customers in Central New Hampshire and Vermont. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Advisory Services.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Ledyard Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ledyard Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.