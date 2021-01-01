Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Leggett have underperformed the industry in the past three months, strategies to enhance business portfolio, disciplined capital allocation and strong demand in residential end markets are likely to benefit the company going forward. Notably, sales growth in ECS, U.S. and European Spring, Home Furniture, Fabric Converting, and Geo Components are encouraging. Also, the company stated to have enough liquidity to manage the ongoing crisis. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, challenges remain in Aerospace and Work Furniture, with weak demand expected in these end markets. Also, COVID-related supply chain and labor constraints remain potent headwinds.”

LEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 297,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,454,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 48.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $1,112,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

