Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Insider John Sheldon Peters Sells 5,000 Shares

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $592,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,083,199.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Sheldon Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, John Sheldon Peters sold 19,200 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, John Sheldon Peters sold 28,800 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $1,908,288.00.

NYSE LMND opened at $122.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.70. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $137.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

