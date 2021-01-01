Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

BidaskClub cut shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LII. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennox International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays downgraded Lennox International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.71.

Shares of LII stock opened at $273.97 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $319.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lennox International will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.76, for a total transaction of $1,698,308.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,070,994.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $1,318,105.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at $23,022,446.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,754 shares of company stock worth $5,694,613 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Analyst Recommendations for Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit