Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LII. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennox International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays downgraded Lennox International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.71.

Shares of LII stock opened at $273.97 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $319.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lennox International will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.76, for a total transaction of $1,698,308.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,070,994.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $1,318,105.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at $23,022,446.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,754 shares of company stock worth $5,694,613 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

