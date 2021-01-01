Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) to report $1.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $440,000.00 and the highest is $2.08 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics reported sales of $1.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $3.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.33 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $6.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%.

Separately, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE LCTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. 825,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,207. The company has a market capitalization of $263.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.57. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.01.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

