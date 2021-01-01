LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

LKQ stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. LKQ has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 57.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 59.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in LKQ by 39.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 376,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,097,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,353,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

