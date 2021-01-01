LMS Capital plc (LMS.L) (LON:LMS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.82

LMS Capital plc (LMS.L) (LON:LMS) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.82 and traded as low as $28.24. LMS Capital plc (LMS.L) shares last traded at $28.24, with a volume of 877 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.43.

LMS Capital plc (LMS.L) Company Profile (LON:LMS)

LMS Capital plc is an investment company focused on small to medium sized companies. The Company’s investment objective is to optimize realizations from the investment portfolio and return the proceeds to shareholders. The Company’s investment portfolio consists of publicly quoted and private company investments in the United Kingdom and the United States held directly and through funds.

