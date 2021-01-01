LocalCoinSwap (LCS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,930.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $838,152.42 and approximately $4,930.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00037836 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001724 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00020001 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 82.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004404 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003304 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,181,571 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,968,794 tokens. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

