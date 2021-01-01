Loki Price Reaches $0.54 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Loki has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market cap of $28.25 million and $54,893.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001844 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,345.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $736.76 or 0.02510642 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.06 or 0.00432988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.16 or 0.01176209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.58 or 0.00571071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.99 or 0.00224864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00019656 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,203,276 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

