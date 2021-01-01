Loom Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.19 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $30.01 million and $13.19 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00040680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00301437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017405 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00028223 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.64 or 0.01974828 BTC.

About Loom Network

LOOM is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

