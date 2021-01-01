Loopring Trading 21.4% Higher This Week (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Loopring has a market cap of $213.66 million and approximately $22.49 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loopring has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One Loopring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000607 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00041242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00305402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016882 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00028035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $583.15 or 0.01991417 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,202,479,175 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

