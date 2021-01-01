Lorraine P. Blair Sells 2,381 Shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Stock

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$38,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,167 shares in the company, valued at C$322,672.

Lorraine P. Blair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Lorraine P. Blair sold 947 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.23, for a total value of C$15,367.35.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock opened at C$15.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.67. CI Financial Corp has a one year low of C$10.53 and a one year high of C$25.81.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$509.35 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

