LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL) Shares Gap Up to $270.00

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $270.00, but opened at $283.00. LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) shares last traded at $282.00, with a volume of 136 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 240.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 217.84. The firm has a market cap of £306.01 million and a PE ratio of 17.12.

LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) Company Profile (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

