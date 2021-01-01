Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) (TSE:LUC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.55

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) (TSE:LUC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.55 and traded as low as $0.50. Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 229,770 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUC shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.55. The company has a market cap of C$206.39 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) (TSE:LUC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$55.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

