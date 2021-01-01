Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.20

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.20 and last traded at C$11.20, with a volume of 557888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.85.

LUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of C$8.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.35.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.6156567 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie purchased 30,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,080,000. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman purchased 132,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$570,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,480. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

