LUXCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,685.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 13% against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $547,062.19 and approximately $3,685.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,443,410 coins and its circulating supply is 10,436,177 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.