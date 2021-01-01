Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.05. 5,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 4,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.

About Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE)

Magellan Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious metals in North America. Its flagship property is The Center Star Gold Mine in Idaho. It is also building a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

