Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Trading 1.9% Higher

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Shares of Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.05. 5,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 4,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.

About Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE)

Magellan Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious metals in North America. Its flagship property is The Center Star Gold Mine in Idaho. It is also building a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit