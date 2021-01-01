Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:MGIC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.65. 43,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

