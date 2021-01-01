Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $765.90 million, a PE ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 169,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.