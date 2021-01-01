Marianne D. Short Sells 9,681 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

UNH opened at $350.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $342.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $228,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 103,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 70,993 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.