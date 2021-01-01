Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce $330.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $317.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $341.53 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $256.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

NYSE MPW traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $21.79. 1,993,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,147,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

