MedicCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 66.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $43,745.69 and $53.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 100.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00016489 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002612 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

