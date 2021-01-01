Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $246.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to post $246.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.40 million and the highest is $254.00 million. Medpace reported sales of $229.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $910.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $907.60 million to $915.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Truist upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,832,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,771,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,164,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $192,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,930,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,738 shares of company stock worth $43,777,021. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter worth about $590,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter worth about $5,409,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 40.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth about $736,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.20. 208,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,819. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $150.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.64.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.