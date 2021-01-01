Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $675.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mercer International stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 109,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Mercer International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

