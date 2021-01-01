Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.22

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and traded as low as $3.96. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 70,146 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,904 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 7.04% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

