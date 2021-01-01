Metadium (META) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.61 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Metadium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bytex, Coinsuper and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Metadium has a market cap of $11.61 million and $10,292.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00028172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00128313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00556089 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00166807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00301057 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018713 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00049358 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Coinsuper, Kucoin and Bytex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

