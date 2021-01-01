MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.49

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and traded as high as $8.79. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 137,234 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,630,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,082,000 after buying an additional 91,269 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 25.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 68,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.