MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of MGPI opened at $47.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.51. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.98.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $102.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $185,926.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,998. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

