Michael R. Blackman Sells 11,518 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $486,750.68.

KFRC opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $924.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.50. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 386,409 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,943,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kforce by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 94,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Kforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

