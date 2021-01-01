Micromines One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,148.00 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $31,176.92 and $1,148.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Micromines has traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Micromines token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00029921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00130391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00560345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00154001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00302776 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00050174 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken . Micromines’ official website is micromines.co

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit, Mercatox and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

