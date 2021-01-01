Midas (MIDAS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,135.00

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Midas coin can now be bought for about $2.82 or 0.00009674 BTC on major exchanges. Midas has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $1,135.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Midas has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Midas alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00195915 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009866 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00026067 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Midas

MIDAS is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments

Buying and Selling Midas

Midas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.