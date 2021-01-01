Millennium Investment & Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MILC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.26. Millennium Investment & Acquisition shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.

About Millennium Investment & Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MILC)

Millennium India Acquisition Company Inc is a close-ended investment company. The firm primarily intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar transaction with one or more businesses that have operations primarily in India. It seeks to invest in companies operating in the financial services sector, healthcare, infrastructure and consumer, retail, and hospitality sectors.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.