MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Reaches $11.40 on Major Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $121.87 million and $510,183.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $11.40 or 0.00038980 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 71.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00027122 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.07 or 0.00311259 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.90 or 0.01342897 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001641 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000249 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,686,253 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

