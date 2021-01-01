Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Tops $135.81

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $4.97 million and $5,522.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Apple token can currently be purchased for about $135.81 or 0.00463768 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00028637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00130055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.85 or 0.00559535 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00161269 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00300984 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00049663 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Token Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 36,592 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

