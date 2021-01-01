Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 310.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,592 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.17% of Mistras Group worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 60.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 105,568 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Mistras Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Mistras Group by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Mistras Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,055,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 116,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE MG opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.82. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.80 million. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 20,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,525.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $217,130.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,262 shares in the company, valued at $619,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.