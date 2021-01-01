Mixin (XIN) Price Down 3.6% This Week

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Mixin token can now be purchased for approximately $129.70 or 0.00441888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. Mixin has a total market cap of $68.61 million and approximately $286,947.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,003 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

