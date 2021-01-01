Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 87.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,784 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 214.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $32,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,936,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,588,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,245,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,341 shares of company stock valued at $58,763,600 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.44. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.84.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

