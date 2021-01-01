Monero Classic Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35,852.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $35,852.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.66 or 0.00573967 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001185 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

