Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of PetIQ worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,910,000 after acquiring an additional 223,211 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in PetIQ by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 614,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PetIQ by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PetIQ by 45.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 373,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PetIQ by 109.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 159,002 shares during the last quarter.

PETQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 24.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $162.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.90 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

