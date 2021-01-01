Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Floor & Decor worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 29,871 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $2,385,199.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,283,139.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $633,165.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,089.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,414 shares of company stock worth $19,811,993. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.82.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $92.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.88. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $101.63.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.