Morgan Stanley Purchases 15,970 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AAR were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AAR by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 867,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 224,864 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in AAR by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 314,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 212,885 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AAR by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 188,693 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in AAR by 362.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 181,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AAR by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $1,009,991.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,578.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 1.77.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist upped their price target on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

